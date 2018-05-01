Satsop Business Park will now have GH Transit service
By KXRO News
May 1, 2018 @ 9:08 AM

Grays Harbor Transit will be servicing the starting this month.

According to GH Transit, service will begin May 7 for 12 regular trips a day through the Satsop Business Park, Monday through Friday.

The said that this is a welcomed service, as nearly 400 people work at the site on a daily basis.

Business Development Manager said,  “As businesses continue to locate and expand at the Park, we are so pleased Grays Harbor Transit is able to offer this important transportation option so that residents throughout Grays Harbor County may consider employment options here”

The route will be ran from the Elma Transfer Station, to the Business Park, and back to the station. It will follow the same fee schedule of $1 each way with free transfers. Shuttle service will also provide unscheduled trips from Elma Transit Center to Satsop Business Park during certain times.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.ghtransit.com

 

