Sasquatch the topic of a Timberland Regional Library talk

Sasquatch has been a regional legend, even seeing a Senate Bill this year that would name it the Official State Cryptid.

Timberland Regional Library is inviting an expert on the topic of Sasquatch to share some of the evidence found in the People in the Northwest for hundreds of years.

Author David George Gordon will discuss “the data, the scientific method, and the possibilities that Sasquatch exists” at the Amanda Park Timberland Library, Saturday, March 18 from 2-3 p.m.

TRL says that Gordon will examine existing data from a scientific eye, and encourage others to share Bigfoot stories and experiences.

Gordon is an award-winning author, including the “The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” and 18 others about orcas and gray whales, cockroaches, tarantulas, land snails, and Sasquatch.

This program is funded by Humanities Washington and the Friends of the Amanda Park Timberland Library.

All Timberland Programs are free and open to the public. The Amanda Park Timberland Library is located at 6118 U.S. Highway 101. For more information, contact the library at (360) 288-2725 or visit www.TRL.org.