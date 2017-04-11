Sardine fishery closed for the 3rd year in a row

By KXRO News
|
Apr 11, 9:07 AM

(AP) — Federal fishery managers voted Monday to keep the U.S. West Coast Pacific sardine fishery closed for the upcoming commercial season.

This will be the third year in a row there have not been enough sardines to support a fishery.

Sardines were a thriving fishery on the West Coast from World War I through World War II. But their numbers, and the fishery, crashed in the late 1940s.

The conservation group Oceana lauded the decision.

Oceana officials say leaving more sardines in the water before fishing is allowed to occur will help ensure there is enough of the critical food for wildlife while allowing the sardine population to rebuild more quickly.

Much of the catch, landed from Mexico to British Columbia, is exported to Asia and Europe, where some is canned and the rest goes for bait.

Related Content

Montesano sets job description for vacant position
Washington’s salmon fisheries set for 2017
Clam digs start today on morning tides and include...
Montesano approves fund acceptance for intersectio...
Trail closures at Schafer State Park
Man who died working at Sierra Pacific identified
Comments