Santa Claus may get a new title within the City of Aberdeen

As listed in the Aberdeen City Charter, as originally signed in 1929 when the city advanced from a second class city to a first class city within the state, the city can officially appoint a “Weigher of Coal”.

On Wednesday, Mayor Erik Larson may appoint “Santa Claus” to handle those duties according to their City Council agenda.

Originally intended as an office to regulate the sale of coal within the city, the Weigher of Coal is included in the charter along with a “Measurer of Wood” to regulate wood sales.

The charter says that the city has the power to regulate the duties of this office and define the terms of it.

Nothing in the charter dictates that the appointee is legally required to live within the city limits.

It is not known if Mr. Claus or a designee will be on hand to accept an appointment.