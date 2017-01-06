Salmon recovery efforts have not fully recovered salmon, but efforts continue

Salmon are in danger across the state, according to a new report released by the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office.

In the report, they say that continued investment is needed through state, federal and local organizations if they are to be saved for the future.

“Washington State has been investing in salmon recovery for nearly two decades, and we are seeing some results,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “But we still have many challenges ahead, such as population growth and climate change. Salmon are a crucial component of our economy. Families depend on them for food and jobs. They are crucial to our identity as Washingtonians. We can’t give up on salmon recovery until they are taken off the endangered species list. Salmon are ours to save.”

In the report, they say that salmon are below the recovery goals set in recovery plans.

Of the 33 separate populations of salmon and steelhead, 15 are classified as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. Of those 15, 7 are not making progress or are declining, 6 are showing signs of progress but still below recovery goals and only 2 are approaching recovery goals.

They say that both commercial and recreational harvests have declined because of fewer fish and catch limits. Coho salmon harvest has fallen from a high of nearly 3 million in 1976 to fewer than 600,000 in 2014, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, with chinook following a similar decline.

Along with these figures, they say that despite two decades of efforts, an estimated 35,000 to 45,000 barriers to fish passage remain.

The newly released State of Salmon in Watersheds report and corresponding website show that the progress Washington has made to recover the salmon and steelhead in our state.

The website provides data from around the state on the endangered fish and shows maps of areas to show residents what local recovery efforts are doing.

Some findings from the report do show however that some efforts have been working, including upgrades to hatchery procedure and the efforts to restore habitat and fish passage.

”We have nearly 20 years of effort by thousands of Washingtonians statewide to recover salmon,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “Salmon are in trouble, and we need to increase our efforts and investments.”

Some findings from the report:

The report also talks about progress made in habitat restoration and hatchery reform.