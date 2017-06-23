Salmon fishing off the Washington coast starts Saturday

You’ll have the chance to start fishing for salmon off the Washington coast starting Saturday.

The Ilwaco fishery will open on June 24, along with La Push and Neah Bay, for daily salmon fishing.

The Westport fishery opens on July 1.

This summer, anyone fishing will be able to keep coho in all four marine areas.

Wendy Beeghley, an ocean salmon manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, says that fishery managers expect slightly higher numbers of chinook and coho salmon in the ocean this year compared to 2016.

Because of the improved forecasts, the recreational chinook catch quota this year is 45,000, up from 35,000 in 2016.

This year’s coho quota of 42,000 fish is an increase of 23,100 coho from 2016, when anglers were only allowed to keep coho in Ilwaco.

There will be a daily limit of two salmon in Ilwaco and La Push, only one of which can be a chinook. In Westport and Neah Bay, there is a two-salmon daily limit.

In all areas, anglers must release wild coho.

All four marine areas are scheduled to close on September 4, but could close earlier if the quota is met.