Safeway stores cited for lack of pharmacy oversight

The Department of Justice has reached a civil agreement with Safeway (a division of Albertson’s Companies, Inc.) following allegations that the company “failed to timely report controlled substances that were missing from pharmacies”, according to U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes.

Safeway have agreed to pay the $3 million and implement changes to ensure that the same issues do not happen again.

“As our community struggles with an epidemic of opioid abuse, we call on all participants in drug distribution to carefully monitor their practices to stem the flow of narcotics to those who should not have them,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “Pharmacies have a key role to play in making sure only those with legitimate prescriptions receive these powerful and potentially addictive drugs, including by timely reporting losses of those drugs. Failure to do so hamstrings DEA’s investigative abilities and frustrates some of our best methods at curbing abuse.”

According to the settlement agreement, the investigation began in April 2014, when the DEA learned that Safeway pharmacies in North Bend, Washington and Wasilla, Alaska did not notify DEA of losses of tens of thousands of hydrocodone tablets until months after Safeway discovered the pills were taken by employees.

The DOJ investigation was later widened to review practices at all Safeway pharmacies nationwide between 2009 and 2014. The investigation revealed a “widespread practice” of Safeway pharmacies failing to timely report missing or stolen controlled substances.

By law, pharmacies and other drug providers are required to notify the appropriate Field Division of the DEA of the theft or significant loss of any controlled substance within one business day of the discovery of the theft or loss.

This is the third DOJ settlement in the last year involving lax pharmacy controls and inconsistent adherence to DEA requirements. In January 2017, DOJ reached an $11.75 million settlement with Costco and in July 2016 DOJ reached a settlement with Seattle Cancer Care Alliance over pharmacy control failures.