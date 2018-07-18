Safeway gas leak due to man stealing copper wire

Damage to pipes and equipment on the roof of Safeway caused a gas leak that closed the store and damaged product.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they were called just before 5am on Tuesday to Safeway after it was reported that someone had cut copper wiring to the gas lines.

Officers found that the gas lines had been damaged, causing an extensive gas leak inside the store.

The store was evacuated and the Aberdeen Fire Department and Police Department assisted on scene, establishing a perimeter around the store, blocking K Street and M Street as a precaution.

The gas to the store was shut off to prevent any more leaking inside and high pressure fans were used to clear the air before employees were let back inside.

It was found that a number of structures on the roof were damaged or destroyed, and APD was able to use video surveillance from local businesses to find a suspect who was known known to officers.

After searching the locations the suspect frequented, officers arrested the man and he has been charged with Criminal Sabotage, Burglary 2nd degree, and Malicious Mischief 1st degree.

The person is now in custody on those charges as well as unrelated warrants for drug possession, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass..

Damage to the store was estimated to exceed $200,000.