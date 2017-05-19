RSO wanted by police found and arrested

The registered sex offender that police were looking for has been arrested after a sex offense in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Sunday an officer was sent to a sex offense that had occurred earlier in the day.

After talking with the victim’s mother, Quest Cottrell was identified as the suspect and an attempt to locate Cottrell was put out over social media.

Police say that on Tuesday a tip came in that Cottrell was seen walking on US 101 near Walker Road.

A deputy contacted him and identified him as Cottrell, and he was arrested without incident and taken to the Aberdeen Police Department Jail.

According to police Cottrell has been charged in Grays Harbor County District Court for Child Molestation in the First Degree and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Cottrell is a level 2 sex offender from a prior Rape of a child conviction in Grays Harbor County.

The Aberdeen Police Department wants to thank the media and the citizens of Grays Harbor for helping them catch Cottrell.