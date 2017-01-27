RSO moves into Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department has issued a notification of release and is letting the public know of a registered sex offender that is moving into Aberdeen.

APD says Richard Leon Hosier is moving into the 900 block of W. Heron St.

They say Hosier, who is 69, was convicted in 1983 for first degree rape with a deadly weapon in King County, in 2001 communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in Everett, and in 2003 of three counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in Snohomish County.

Hosier has been classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender with a high risk to re-offend.

Hosier is NOT wanted by the police at this time.