Are more roundabouts needed locally? Or can something else ease congestion?

Why is there congestion on Grays Harbor roads, and how can it be fixed?

That is the question being asked by the Washington State Department of Transportation in a new survey.

WSDOT is asking anyone who uses state highways in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason and Thurston counties to participate in an online survey to help prioritize congestion relief measures for the areas.

The survey is a way to get feedback from the public on strategies that have been identified to help ease traffic congestion in the five western Washington counties.

Locally, it specifically looks at congestion along the bluff coming into Aberdeen, and asks if improvements such as a new light or even a roundabout and overpass are needed, as described in the East Aberdeen Mobility Project.

It also looks at the intersection of US 101 and Emerson in Hoquiam, also asking if a roundabout is needed, or if restriping is the answer.

“We’re asking for input from the people who regularly use these congested areas,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT Planning Manager. “Their feedback will help us determine where to prioritize needs statewide.”

The survey is open until midnight on Friday, June 2.

More information about WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to plan future improvements to the state’s transportation system can be found on its Corridor Sketch Initiative webpage.