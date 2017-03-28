Roundabout on Market St in Aberdeen moving forward

Preliminary Engineering could begin this summer for a roundabout on market St in Aberdeen.

On the Wednesday night agenda, the Aberdeen City Council will hear a recommendation from the Public Works committee and Public Works Director Rick Sangder to move forward with the roundabout at Market, F, and Fuller Streets.

According to the report, the city could begin their Preliminary Engineering(PE) phase for the 5 entry roundabout after July 2017.

The City received a $166,250 grant to do the engineering work, with a 13.5% match from the City. Before that work can begin, the project must pass through the official paperwork with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, the recommendation will be to sign all appropriate paperwork and authorize the advertisement of bids. No date has been set for a bid acceptance date.