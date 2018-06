A roundabout coming to Aberdeen took another step forward.

The Aberdeen City Council passed a report that authorized Mayor Erik Larson to sign a contract with SCJ Alliance for the Preliminary Engineering Phase for a roundabout at the intersection of Market, Fuller, and F Streets.

Aberdeen Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw noted at the meeting that $143,000 of the contract worth $171,872 will be covered with grant finding.

The council passed the report unanimously.