Rooter bus following Bobcats Football this Friday

There will be a rooter bus following the Aberdeen Bobcats football team this Friday.

Aberdeen High School is trying to fill a bus of 52 people for the trip down to Centralia as the Bobcats take on the Tigers in the regular season finale.

The cost for the ride is $6 per person and you must pre-pay their comptroller at the high school by Thursday.

The bus will leave the 4th Street loading area at 5:15pm on Friday night and you must have a pre-paid ticket.

You will also need to bring money to get into the game which is $6 for an adult and $4 for a student with an ASB card.