Rollover north of Hoquiam sends one to hospital

A rollover accident north of Hoquiam sent a woman to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday morning at around 4:00am a 44 year old La Push woman driving a 2001 Ford Expedition was heading south on SR 101.

The State Patrol says the Expedition left the road to the right and went into the ditch before over correcting and rolling two and a half times, landing in the northbound lane.

The woman was sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries, there were no passengers in the vehicle with her.

According to the State Patrol the woman fell asleep at the wheel and she is being charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.