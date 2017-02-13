Rollover at Baila Dip sends two to hospital

A rollover accident at Baila Dip sent two to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday night just after 7:30pm a 76 year old Aberdeen woman was heading east on SR 12 at Baila Dip in a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she hit the Jersey Barrier and rolled.

The Aberdeen Fire Department says they were sent to the accident and that someone was possibly trapped inside the car.

When they arrived they found the car on its passenger side with the woman still in it.

With help from Fire District #2 they were able to stabilize the car and get the woman out in just over 10 minutes.

The woman and a 30 year old Aberdeen man that was her passenger were sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

Eastbound SR12 was blocked for about an hour.