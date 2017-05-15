Rollover on 101 sends one to hospital

A rollover accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Friday morning at about 11:40am a 27 year old woman from Nahcotta was heading north on Highway 101 about 12 miles south of Cosmopolis in a 2005 Subaru Legacy.

They say that she passed another car that was also heading north and then didn’t slow down in time for a corner.

The Subaru lost control, spun into the southbound lane, went into the ditch, and rolled over.

The woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of the accident was unsafe passing, and the charge was going too fast for the conditions.