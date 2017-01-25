“Rock Your Health” Fair this Saturday in Aberdeen

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital is holding a “Health Fair” for residents.
According to the hospital district, over 30 health vendors will be at the Shoppes at Riverside on January 28, 2017 for the “Rock Your Health” event.
Vendors include;
Blood Pressure Checks
Insurance Information
YMCA of Grays Harbor
Lifeline
ABC Dental
Wound Healing
RehabVisions Physical Therapy
Home, Health & Hospice
Dermatology
Headstart
Free Mammogram signup
Aberdeen Fire Department
And Musical performances
In addition to the health information, GHCH says that they will place 50 painted rocks around the area for residents and children to find and be entered into drawings and prizes at the health fair. These rocks all feature GHCH painted on the back of the rocks.
For more information, or if you would like to be a vendor, contact Nancee Long at lalong@ghcares.org.
