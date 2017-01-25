“Rock Your Health” Fair this Saturday in Aberdeen

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital is holding a “Health Fair” for residents.

According to the hospital district, over 30 health vendors will be at the Shoppes at Riverside on January 28, 2017 for the “Rock Your Health” event.

Vendors include;

Blood Pressure Checks

Insurance Information

YMCA of Grays Harbor

Lifeline

ABC Dental

Wound Healing

RehabVisions Physical Therapy

Home, Health & Hospice

Dermatology

Headstart

Free Mammogram signup

Aberdeen Fire Department

And Musical performances

In addition to the health information, GHCH says that they will place 50 painted rocks around the area for residents and children to find and be entered into drawings and prizes at the health fair. These rocks all feature GHCH painted on the back of the rocks.

For more information, or if you would like to be a vendor, contact Nancee Long at lalong@ghcares.org.