Robbery and Assault in Ocean Shores may have gang ties

Three Hoquiam-area men were arrested for an alleged gang-related armed robbery in Ocean Shores.

Ocean Shores Police Chief Mike Styner tells KXRO that just before midnight on Sunday, a clerk at the Ocean Market reported that a group of men had stolen a hat and left the store in a small black car.

While an officer was at the store taking the report, a 25-year old Ocean Shores man reported that he had been robbed at knife point by three men, also in a small black car.

According to OSPD, the victim had been with the group when the hat was stolen.

The man said that a knife was put to his throat, and the men ordered him to empty his pockets. They also allegedly threatened to kill him as an initiation into the Bloods street gang.

The man was forced out of the car after being robbed.

WSP Troopers stopped the vehicle on SR 109, heading to Hoquiam and all 3 men were arrested. Inside the car, the stolen items and drugs were found.

The suspects are a 46-year old Hoquiam man, a 21-year old Hoquiam man, and a 34-year old man who stated that he is transient but staying in the Hoquiam area.

All three were arrested for investigation of Robbery 1 and Felony Harassment.