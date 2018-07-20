Roadwork will close the Donkey Creek

This weekend, asphalt repair work on the Donkey Creek Road/FSR#22 is expected to cause delays.

The US Forest Service says that work is scheduled for the first ten miles of the Road, mostly on the double lane portion which will still allow for single lane traffic to go through. However, there will be some work on the first three miles of the single lane which may cause delays of up to half an hour.

In addition to this, starting on Monday, July 23, a timber sale will require closing Forest Road 30 outside Forks intermittently during weekdays. These closures are expected to continue through August 10th. The road will be closed from milepost 5.5 to 7.4 for public safety during felling and yarding operations.

A road closure sign will be installed at the beginning of the 30 Road and another will be installed approximately one mile east of the closed section of the road.

“As always, the Forest Service thanks the public for their patience during these temporary inconveniences in support of restoration and management goals.”