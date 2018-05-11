Road work in McCleary to bring one-way traffic

Beginning Monday, May 14, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close South 3rd Street between State Route 108 and Mox Chehalis Road in downtown McCleary

The work will be to crack seal and repair pavement as part of the SR 8 Middle and East Forks Wildcat Creek project.

Flaggers and pilot cars will control one-way alternating traffic between 7 am and 4:30 pm.

Weather permitting, work will occur each weekday through Thursday, May 17.

Travelers are advised to expect delays.