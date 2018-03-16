Road work at Grays Harbor/Pacific County line will bring closures
By KXRO News
|
Mar 16, 2018 @ 7:07 AM

Road work will reduce US 101 to one lane for two weeks.

The Washington State announced that crews will be replacing damaged fiber optic cable running along Highway 101 over the next two weeks, and this work will require single-lane closures during the day.

Work will move along a four mile stretch of 101 over the next two weeks, near the Grays Harbor/Pacific County line at mileposts 69 to 72.

Drivers should expect delays, as flaggers will be at the work sites, alternating the one-way traffic.

Work will continue through March 30 during daylight hours.

 

 

