Road rage on highway 12 injures the man at the wheel who was charged with assault

Road rage led to an assault charge and an injury to the man at the wheel.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 7:30am a 50 year old Gig Harbor man driving a Gray 2003 Dodge Dakota was heading west on Highway 12 about two miles east of Montesano near Monte Brady Rd.

According to the state patrol the man allegedly rammed a Blue Subaru Crosstrek he was behind that was driven by a 59 year old Seattle man.

The Seattle man then pulled off the road to the left to call 911 and police say the Gig Harbor man pulled in front of him and reversed into the Subaru, ramming it a second time.

The Seattle man and the passenger in the Dodge Dakota were uninjured but the Gig Harbor man, who was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The state patrol says there are other charges that are being referred to the prosecutor’s office as well.

The Subaru was totaled and towed from the scene.

They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Washington State Patrol Trooper Mariakis at 360-473-0300.