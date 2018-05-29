Rip tide pulls 3 boys into ocean; all now safe

An 11-year old boy was rescued from the surf in Ocean Shores.

Ocean Shores Police tell KXRO that on Memorial Day around 3pm, they were assisted by the Ocean Shores Fire Department as they responded to three children in caught in the surf near the W. Chance a la Mer beach approach.

According to a reports, the three boys were caught in a rip current, and were carried out through the surf.

Two of the boys were able to make to shore on their own, but an 11-year old from Port Orchard, was still trapped in the surf when responders arrived.

Firefighter Thompson and Officer Iversen waded into the surf, trying to reach the boy, using a rope gun (a pressurized gas device that shoots a floatation device and rope up to 500 feet) to reach him. The boy held onto the rope, and Thompson and Iversen pulled him to shore.

Paramedics treated the victim on the shore and released him to family friends with whom he had come to Ocean Shores.

The paramedics gave great credit to the boy’s stamina and perseverance to be able to keep swimming for nearly half an hour in the cold surf.