Reward possible for information on vandalism of Grays Harbor Channel light

There is a potential reward for information about the vandalism of federal property near Hoquiam.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a reward may be available for anyone with information regarding the destruction of the light and electronics of the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light which is south of the Bowerman Airport, near Hoquiam.

They say rewards are payable to people who give information leading to a conviction in such cases and the reward can be up to half of any assessed fine.

The Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light¸ which serves as an aid to navigation for vessels coming in and out of the channel has been vandalized twice within the last two weeks.

“This range rear light is part of a navigation system meant to keep vessel from running aground and in turn helping to protect the environment,” said Timothy Westcott, aids to navigation damage claim manager, Coast Guard 13th District. “This vandalism puts both the boating community and sensitive natural habitats at risk.”

The maximum penalties for damaging or destroying aids to navigation, depending on the statute and the nature of the violation, are up to 20 years in prison and as much as a $2,500 fine per day.

Anyone who has information regarding this vandalism should contact the Coast Guard Waterways Management officer at 503-572-3524.

The mount for the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., is bent after it was vandalized on Nov. 29, 2017. This damage comes from the second time this light has been vandalized during the month of November. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.

Broken lights sit in the shop at the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation station in Astoria, Ore., Nov. 29, 2017. These light were pulled from the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., after it was vandalized for the second time that month. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.