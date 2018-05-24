Reward offered for information on the burglary of Fire District 2

Firefighting and medical equipment was stolen from a local fire district and they are offering a reward for information that will bring it back.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that sometime between 11:25pm on May 21 and 8:50am on May 22 the Grays Harbor Fire District 2 Brady Fire Station was burglarized.

Forced entry was made into the building and firefighting, life saving medical, and communications equipment was stolen.

The stolen items included chainsaws, jaws of life, automated external defibrillators, thermal imager, rescue saw, numerous radios, an assortment of hand tools, and navigation systems.

They say the items taken during the burglary have limited the abilities of the rural fire department to provide the essential services for their surrounding community.

The Fire District and local citizens are offering a reward of $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest of suspects and recovery of the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s’ Office (360) 249-3711.