Reward increased in Pacific County death investigation

The reward for information in the Pacific County murder of Jeff Beach raised to $36,000 thanks to a donation by the owner of Beacon Plumbing.

Q13 Fox reports that at a Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound fundraiser on Sunday in Seattle, Beacon Plumbing Services owner Bill Cahill announced he is offering $25,000 to raise the reward for tips that lead to an arrest in Beach’s case to $36,000.

Beach’s parents had previously offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000.

36 year old Jeff Beach died after an assault on July 3rd, 2015 in Long Beach where he was attending a softball tournament.

According to reports, Beach was assisting women who were being harassed and stepped into a disagreement when he was assaulted. Beach was airlifted to hospital and died of a traumatic injury on the Fourth of July.

As of now, no arrests have been made in the assault and resulting death.

In order to be eligible for the reward, you must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

If you have any information on the murder of Jeff Beach, you can remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via the P3 Tips App on your phone or at www.P3Tips.com.

You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to send the information to law enforcement via Crime Stoppers.

Call an anonymous tip into:

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS