Results Washington meeting talks about school earthquake preparedness
By KXRO News
|
May 30, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

Washington has the second highest earthquake risk in the United States, and a Cascadia Subduction Zone quake,  with a potential to reach a magnitude of 9.0, is due to strike again.

As state leaders work to make communities more resilient to major earthquakes, many have focused on improvements to public school buildings, especially along the coast where an earthquake-triggered tsunami could pose even more danger to schoolchildren.

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Alicia Henderson said during a Results Washington meeting with Gov. that “As a school district, we really do need to make some improvements,”.

The school district is working to make seismic upgrades to School which was built in 1954 and was last renovated in 1976.

The meeting earlier this year focused on seismic safety in Washington schools and other vulnerable buildings.

More than 20 leaders and emergency preparedness experts from around the state attended the meeting.

Current studies show that Grays Harbor communities, including Aberdeen, face the highest risk statewide of experiencing a tsunami following a major seismic event.

Henderson said Steven’s location poses a huge logistical challenge in getting every student evacuated to safety in the event of a tsunami.

“It is definitely in a precarious position with regard to not only tsunami inundation, but also the distance for evacuation of students to get to higher ground,” she said.

Inslee closed the meeting by pushing state leaders to focus on the short-term goal of prioritizing the most vulnerable schools, and the long-term goal of assessing every single school in the state for safety.

For more information visit https://medium.com/wagovernor/schools-vulnerable-buildings-focus-of-emergency-preparedness-discussion-b6fb0f33a4c6

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Grays Harbor/Pacific County will have 1 insurance option in 2019 Police make sure man does not jump from bridge Rip tide pulls 3 boys into ocean; all now safe Captain found aboard sunken Kelli J at the bottom of Willapa Bay Bobcat graduate returns home to lead Central Park Elementary Police looking for man who robbed store with a knife
Comments