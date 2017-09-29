Resource Advisory Committee brings $53k to local projects

Over $53,000 will come to local outdoor needs in the Olympic National Forest.

At their meeting September 20 in Forks, the Resource Advisory Committee made their recommendations for how to allocate funds throughout the Olympic Peninsula.

The RAC advises the Forest Service on the distribution of funding from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act for regional projects, and Grays Harbor is represented on the committee by Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier and outdoor enthusiast Mitzi Schindele.

The RAC looked at 31 proposals at their meeting, with over $360,000 to spread between them.

Just under $60,000 was available for local projects.

$35,000 will go to Deferred Road Maintenance on Forest Service roads in Grays Harbor, with $12,632 assisting with invasive plant control, and $5,590 set aside for the Washington Conservation Corps.

A project to design a replacement for a culvert on the Donkey Creek was not funded.

The proposed projects don’t need to occur on National Forest System lands to be eligible for funding, but must demonstrate a direct benefit to national forest resources.

“Funding through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act benefits national forests and communities,” said Olympic National Forest District Ranger Dean Millett. “Projects promote collaboration between public and private parties, provide jobs to local economies, and improve natural resources beyond what the agency could do on its own.”

The following projects were approved for funding by the RAC and Olympic National Forest Forest Supervisor:

Clallam County Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control $28,000 Upper Dungeness Large Wood Enhancement Phase 2 Planning $2,000 Clallam Deferred Road Maintenance $55,500 Washington Conservation Corps $28,577 Trail Footlogs in Hood Canal Ranger District $2,516 Washington Trails Association Multi-Forest Agreement Support $3,000 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor Deferred Road Maintenance (including FSR2372 resurfacing) $35,000 Washington Conservation Corps $5,590 Invasive Plant Prevention and Control in Grays Harbor County $12,632 Jefferson County Bogy-Tucker Tributary Improvement $10,000 FS Road 2527, 2527017 Stabilization and Closure (DNR Q3300 Rd) $53,976 Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control $28,000 Pit Privies for Hood Canal Ranger District $1,525 Washington Conservation Corps $32,000 Mason County Hood Canal Ranger District Cooperative Noxious Weed Control $15,560 Mason County Deferred Road Maintenance $17,800 Mason County Sheriff’s Office Cooperative Agreement $5,000 Pit Privies for Hood Canal Ranger District $1,525 Trail Footlogs in Hood Canal Ranger District $4,885 Washington Trails Association Multi-Forest Agreement Support $2,847 Washington Conservation Corps $5,000

More information about these projects is located at the Olympic National Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees

For additional information, contact Susan Piper, Title II Program Coordinator, at (360) 956-2435.