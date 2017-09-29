Resource Advisory Committee brings $53k to local projects

Over $53,000 will come to local outdoor needs in the Olympic National Forest.
At their meeting September 20 in Forks, the Resource Advisory Committee made their recommendations for how to allocate funds throughout the Olympic Peninsula.
The RAC advises the Forest Service on the distribution of funding from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act for regional projects, and Grays Harbor is represented on the committee by Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier and outdoor enthusiast Mitzi Schindele.
The RAC looked at 31 proposals at their meeting, with over $360,000 to spread between them.
Just under $60,000 was available for local projects.
$35,000 will go to Deferred Road Maintenance on Forest Service roads in Grays Harbor, with $12,632 assisting with invasive plant control, and $5,590 set aside for the Washington Conservation Corps.
A project to design a replacement for a culvert on the Donkey Creek was not funded.
The proposed projects don’t need to occur on National Forest System lands to be eligible for funding, but must demonstrate a direct benefit to national forest resources.
“Funding through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act benefits national forests and communities,” said Olympic National Forest District Ranger Dean Millett. “Projects promote collaboration between public and private parties, provide jobs to local economies, and improve natural resources beyond what the agency could do on its own.”
The following projects were approved for funding by the RAC and Olympic National Forest Forest Supervisor:
|Clallam County
|Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control
|$28,000
|Upper Dungeness Large Wood Enhancement Phase 2 Planning
|$2,000
|Clallam Deferred Road Maintenance
|$55,500
|Washington Conservation Corps
|$28,577
|Trail Footlogs in Hood Canal Ranger District
|$2,516
|Washington Trails Association Multi-Forest Agreement Support
|$3,000
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor Deferred Road Maintenance (including FSR2372 resurfacing)
|$35,000
|Washington Conservation Corps
|$5,590
|Invasive Plant Prevention and Control in Grays Harbor County
|$12,632
|Jefferson County
|Bogy-Tucker Tributary Improvement
|$10,000
|FS Road 2527, 2527017 Stabilization and Closure (DNR Q3300 Rd)
|$53,976
|Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control
|$28,000
|Pit Privies for Hood Canal Ranger District
|$1,525
|Washington Conservation Corps
|$32,000
|Mason County
|Hood Canal Ranger District Cooperative Noxious Weed Control
|$15,560
|Mason County Deferred Road Maintenance
|$17,800
|Mason County Sheriff’s Office Cooperative Agreement
|$5,000
|Pit Privies for Hood Canal Ranger District
|$1,525
|Trail Footlogs in Hood Canal Ranger District
|$4,885
|Washington Trails Association Multi-Forest Agreement Support
|$2,847
|Washington Conservation Corps
|$5,000
More information about these projects is located at the Olympic National Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees
For additional information, contact Susan Piper, Title II Program Coordinator, at (360) 956-2435.