Residents woken up by Tsunami Watch early Tuesday

A Tsunami Watch was cancelled for the Washington coast this morning following a 7.9 earthquake outside Kodiak, Alaska just after midnight, was followed by a 7.0 magnitude aftershock.

The watch was issued for the entire West Coast following the quake, sending warning to our area that a tsunami could hit our area around 5am before moving down the coast and striking lower California around 7am.

According to Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace, a 1/2 foot tsunami was observed in Alaska.

All watches, warnings, and alerts were cancelled around 4am after scientists found a tsunami was not developing.

Many weather apps on phones and forms of warnings may not have sounded for residents, leaving a large number of local families at risk if the watch was upgraded to a warning.

Last week, the Grays Harbor County and Pacific County Emergency Management offices began a NOAA All Hazard “ALERT” Weather Radio Campaign, encouraging residents who have not purchased and installed the device in their homes to be prepared.

“time is of the essence for emergency and disaster notifications to people”

The All Hazard “ALERT” Weather Radios sound when an emergency notification is triggered, alerting residents as soon as Emergency Managers are notified.

“Even local emergency notification systems may be too late when attempting to notify people about these type of events. “

NOAA All Hazard “ALERT” Weather Radios cost between $20-$50 for standard models, and can be found at many local stores or purchased online. Once programmed for your local area, the radios serve as the first line of defense for an emergency.

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/nwr/info/eventcodes.htm

If you would like to receive emergency and/or disaster notification from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, sign up at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/emergency_management/DEMNotificationRequest.php

For more information, contact Grays Harbor Emergency Management at (360) 964-1575 or GHCDEM@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or Pacific County Emergency Management at (360) 875-9338 or smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us