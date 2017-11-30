Residents needed for specialized volunteer positions

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is looking for volunteers to help evaluate grant proposals.

According to the RCO, they are looking to fill vacancies on three advisory committees that evaluate and rank grant proposals next fall and winter for recreation around the state.

Volunteers serve 4 years.

The volunteers needed at this time for specific committees are asked to have “recreational trail or shooting range experience or expertise in project design or management, landscape architecture, planning, engineering or permitting”.

The following volunteers are needed:

One citizen volunteer with law enforcement experience for the Firearms and Archery Range Recreation program, which provides grants to acquire, develop and renovate recreational archery and shooting facilities. Select Firearms and Archery Range Recreation Advisory Committee for the application.

One citizen volunteer with horse riding experience for the Nonhighway and Off-road Vehicle Activities Program, which provides grants to acquire, develop and maintain backcountry recreational areas and trails. Select Nonhighway and Off-road Vehicle Activities Advisory Committee for the application.

One federal government volunteer and one citizen volunteer with horse riding experience for the Recreational Trails Program, which provides grants to maintain or rehabilitate trails and facilities in the backcountry. Volunteers should have a statewide perspective on trail recreation. Select Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee for the application.

To Apply: Submit a completed application and support materials online to RCO by December 31. Online applications are available at the links above.

For more information: Contact Lorinda Anderson at 360-902-3009 or TTY 360-902-1996.