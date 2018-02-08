Residents, and a cat, safe after Elma Apartment fire; apartment a total loss

Grays Harbor Fire District #5 reports that they were on scene Wednesday night for a fire at an apartment complex that could be seen from Highway 12.

According to the statement, the Elma Fire Department responded just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday after a fire was reported in an upper apartment.

Multiple agencies responded, including Fire #5, Elma FD, Fire #12, and McCleary Fire. There were approximately 29 responders on scene.

All residents were able to get out of the home on their own. One resident went back into the apartment before responders arrived to retrieve a cat. That resident was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

The cat was later rescued by firefighters.

The apartment and all items inside were reported as a total loss. An apartment below sustained heavy water damage, with 2 others suffered minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.