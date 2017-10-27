Residents can apply to be appointed as Hospital Commissioner

An opening on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 board gives residents a chance to be appointed.

At their Tuesday meeting, board chair Maryann Welch read a letter from District 2 Commissioner Armando Juarez, Jr, stating that he would be stepping down from the board due to changes in his personal life.

Juarez was placed onto the board at the start of the new district.

The Public Hospital District now has a vacancy, and voters within the Cosmopolis, East Aberdeen, Grayland, or Westport areas are able to apply.

Any interested community member is asked to submit their Resume by November 9th, attention to;

Teresa Ramirez, Executive Assistant, Grays Harbor Community Hospital at 915 Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, WA 98520 or tramirez@ghcares.org.