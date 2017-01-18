Residents across Grays Harbor may get a vote on Gateway Center Project

Commissioner Wes Cormier wants residents to decide if they want the county included into the Gateway Enterprise Center in Aberdeen.

In a statement from Cormier, he says that he proposed that an advisory vote go to the people in August to see if there is “support countywide for the county to own and operate the Gateway Enterprise Center.”

“This would be a great opportunity to get the public involved.”

The vote would be included onto the August ballot to save costs overall, due to a measure already being issued to county voters to elect a County Treasurer.

Cormier released figures from Grays Harbor County Auditor Vern Spatz that says including it onto the Primary Election ballot would cost approximately $2,000 – $3,000, while placing it onto the April ballot would bring costs between $50,000-$60,000. These costs would be split between cities based on voters.

The County Commissioners approved an Interagency Agreement for the Gateway Center Project this month, providing up for $55,000 of funding.