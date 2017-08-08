Rep. Kilmer visits Aberdeen for a town hall this week

Representative Derek Kilmer will be holding a series of town hall meeting through the 6th Congressional District, including Aberdeen.

“One of the best parts of my job is hearing directly from you.“

In a post from the representative, Kilmer announced that he will be ending his town hall tour in Aberdeen this weekend for an event at Aberdeen High School on Sunday, August 13.

The town hall will run from 2-3:30 pm inside the auditorium at the school.

Town halls are open to the public and those who attend will have an opportunity to ask questions.