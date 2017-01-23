Rep. Jim Walsh joins state committee now almost 25% coastal Reps.

19th District Representative Jim Walsh will join Democratic Reps. Brian Blake and Mike Chapman on the state House Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee.

Walsh is filling an open position on the committee, which now consists of almost 25% coastal representation.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee considers issues relating to fisheries and wildlife; forest practices and forest fire protection; water; agricultural production; animal and plant disease; and other issues.

The committee consists of seven Democrats and six Republicans, also considers the management of certain state-owned lands.

“I’m honored House leadership asked me to step in to this position,” said Walsh. “This committee handles a lot of critical issues for the 19th District; fisheries, forestry, fire protection, management of public lands. Water rights – which will be of particular interest in the weeks and months ahead. And these aren’t academic policy debates. They’re practical matters that affect people’s business and leisure every day. I’m looking forward to working with the other members of the committee to make Washington an even better place to live and work.”

Walsh also sits on the House Capital Budget and Business and Financial Services Committees.

Due to committee scheduling, he will no longer be serving on the House Local Government Committee.

We will speak to Walsh about the appointment Wednesday morning on KXRO.