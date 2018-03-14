Rep. Jim Walsh holding telephone town hall on March 15

Following the Legislative Session, 19th District Representative Jim Walsh will speak to constituents in a telephone town hall.

Rep. Walsh announced that on Thursday, March 15 at 6pm, he will hold the telephone meeting with residents, allowing them to speak directly to him.

Walsh will spend an hour taking questions from callers and providing an update from his perspective on the outcome of the 2018 Legislative session.

To participate, residents can call (360) 499-8353. Once connected, callers can listen-in and press STAR (*) on their telephone keypad to ask a question.

Residents with questions prior to the event, or those unable to participate who would like to ask a question or leave a comment, are encouraged to contact Walsh by sending an email to jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov or by calling (360) 786-7806.