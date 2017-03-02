Rep. Derek Kilmer to talk with residents Friday

Representative Derek Kilmer will be in Hoquiam, speaking with residents, tomorrow at the 7th St Theatre.

Kilmer’s office in a release said that this will be a part of his series of town hall meetings throughout the region over the recent weeks, visiting locations around the Olympic Peninsula.

Rep. Kilmer will be speaking at the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam from 5:30-7pm. He will also be holding a town hall in Sequim on March 6.

These town halls are open to the public and anyone who attends will have the opportunity to hear an update on Congress and ask questions.

In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents in the public and at their work.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Kilmer “I hope folks will be able to join one of my upcoming town halls to share their ideas and concerns.”

For those unable to attend, Kilmer will also hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:05 pm where residents will have the opportunity to ask him a question or leave a message with their comments.

WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th District

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT

WHERE: Residents of the 6th District who would like to join can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov. The deadline to sign up is 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 7.

Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Wednesday, March 8 inviting them to the town hall.