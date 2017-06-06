Rep. Derek Kilmer to hold Telephone Town Hall; talks climate and budget

Highlighting climate change and the impacts of the federal budget on the Olympic Penninsula, Representative Derek Kilmer will speak directly to residents in a telephone town hall.

Kilmer, in an email says that the recent changes with the US pulling out of the Paris Accord and the proposed national budget, he says that our region has “A Need for Leadership”.

“Just look at our region. Tribal members and coastal homeowners facing rising waters, shellfish growers watching changing ocean chemistry hurt their operations, and firefighters wrestling with more severe forest fires will tell you climate change is here to stay. President Trump should listen to the American people who are not just demanding action – but leadership – to counter the impacts of climate change.”

Kilmer states that in addition to the changes with climate change measures, the proposed budget from President Donald Trump is not what he feels our region needs.

“Folks in our region want better roads and schools, more middle class jobs, and a brighter future for their kids. That’s why I’ll be working for a smarter budget – one that reflects our values, helps us grow our economy, and makes real choices to deal with our fiscal challenges.”

To discuss these issues and others impacting our region, Kilmer will be holding a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 pm.

Any residents who wish to participate are asked to send an email with your name and phone number to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov by 3pm Pacific on Tuesday, June 13.

Those who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call at 6:00pm on Wednesday, June 14 inviting you to participate in the town hall.