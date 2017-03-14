Renée Jensen leaving Summit Pacific Medical Center

Renée Jensen, in an email to staff, announced that she does not plan to continue with Summit Pacific Medical Center.

Her last day is scheduled for May 5th according to the internal email obtained by KXRO.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I will not be renewing my contract with the District.” Jensen said in the email, “I am excited that I will have new amazing opportunities ahead and I look forward to sharing those plans with you during the transition period.”

There has been no confirmation of succession planning or who will lead the hospital following the departure.

Jensen said in the email that she has served the district for almost 10 years.

During this time, Public Hospital District #1 has moved from the former Mark Reed facility in McCleary, opening Summit Pacific Medical Center in 2013, and their new McCleary clinic in 2016.

Currently, Summit Pacific is hoping to acquire funding for their $24-27 million Wellness Center project at the site of their Elma facility.