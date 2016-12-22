Religious based Christmas sign returns to Oakville after 2015 controversy

The Oakville Fire Department has returned a religious based sign to the city, a year after a lawsuit was threatened, but this year it is different.

In a post from Oakville resident Bill Rodocker, Grays Harbor Fire District 1 says that the new “Oakville Firefighters for Families” sign was installed and reads, “FOR UNTO US A SAVIOR IS BORN! MERRY CHRISTMAS”

In 2015, comments from residents, as well as groups outside the area such as the Satanic Church of Seattle, spoke out against a sign with the same verbiage. While the sign was located on county property, it was operated by the firefighters.

That sign was taken down, but returned days later after a vote from the fire commissioners. Directly following the meeting, firefighters and residents went to the front of the department as the letters were placed back onto the sign.

This year, the sign was placed off department property to create a disconnect between church and state, and was “paid for by donations from the community.”

The new sign sits at the Oakville Assembly of God Church.

