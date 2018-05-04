Registered sex offender arrested for re-offending

A registered sex offender has been arrested for re-offending.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on February 16 they started an investigation into an alleged child rape.

They say that after two months of investigating the case, Aberdeen detectives arrested the suspect on April 25 at his employer in Westport.

Police say the man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Child Rape 3rd Degree and Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the man is a registered sex offender with Grays Harbor County.