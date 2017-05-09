REG said plans for crude are finished, but other improvements may come locally

Renewable Energy Group is expanding their Louisiana facility as they reconsider what to do at their Port of Grays Harbor location.

In a release, REG announced that it will buy approximately 82 acres of land at their Geismar biorefinery from Lion Copolymer for $20 million.

REG has been leasing land to Lion, but will take this land and more than 61 acres connecting to it in order to support current operation and provide for future expansion.

Currently, their Geismar renewable hydrocarbon diesel biorefinery also produces renewable naphtha and renewable liquefied petroleum gas.

“This acquisition is consistent with REG’s tactic of expanding the footprint of its biorefineries in preparation for complementary activities,” said Daniel J. Oh, president and CEO. “With the recent increase in production at REG’s Geismar site and the growing market demand for renewable hydrocarbon diesel, we believe now is the right time to evaluate capacity expansion opportunities.”

After stating in January 2016 that they were no longer assessing crude-oil permits locally, REG says that it is evaluating a number of other sites for expansion of the company’s renewable hydrocarbon diesel production capacity, including the Grays Harbor site.

A request for comment to REG about their possible local plans was not returned.