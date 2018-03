Refugee numbers down, but local figures were already low

Grays Harbor has only seen 19 refugees settle into our area since 2009, out of the 44,3o4 that have settled into Washington in that same time period.

In data from the U.S. Department of State and distributed by The Associated Press, it shows that the country is on pace to accept only a fraction of the refugees of years passed.

The data shows that the U.S. has resettled fewer than 10,000 refugees — a small fraction of the number of people who had entered by this time in prior years. This puts the U.S. on track this year to accept the smallest number of refugees since Congress passed a law in 1980 creating the modern resettlement system.

At the current pace, the U.S. will take in about 20,000 refugees this fiscal year, well below the cap of 45,000 set by the administration and less than a quarter of the number granted entry in the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Locally, the numbers are much lower than in areas such as Seattle.

In 2009, Grays Harbor accepted 16 refugees from Bhutan.

This was distributed with 5 Bhutanese refugees in in Aberdeen and 11 in Westport.

No refugees were recorded coming into Pacific County.

The additional 3 refugees came to Hoquiam from Ukraine in 2017.

The Associated Press released data obtained from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration that shows the mix of refugees also has changed substantially this year:

The numbers of Iraqi, Somali and Syrian refugees — who made up more than a third of all resettlements in the U.S. in the prior five years — have almost entirely disappeared. Refugees from those three countries comprise less than 3.5 percent of the 2018 resettlements.

So far this year, Christians have made up more than half the refugee population, while the share of Muslims has dropped from roughly 45% of refugees in fiscal year 2016 to about 15% so far in 2018. (This data is not available at the city or state level.)

Of the states that usually average at least 100 resettlements in the first five months of the year, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, California, Tennessee and Texas have seen the largest percentage decreases in refugees. All have had their refugee caseloads drop more than 75% when comparing 2018 to the same timeframe during the prior five years.

Because there is wide geographic variations on resettlement depending on refugees’ country of origin, some U.S. cities have been more affected by this than others. For instance, in past year, Iraqis have resettled most often in San Diego, Calif., or Houston. Now, with only a handful of Iraqis being admitted so far in 2018, those cities have seen some of the biggest drop-offs in resettlement numbers.