Record year for tourism in Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor Tourism had a record year of revenue.

Grays Harbor County says they saw significant increases during 2016 in tourism dollars coming into the area.

Manager of Grays Harbor Tourism Mike Bruner says “In 2008 the county collected $582,929 in 3% hotel/motel tax returns. In 2015 the county collected $978,778. That is a massive increase and tells us that more and more people are visiting and staying in our area.”

For 2016, numbers are estimated to top one million dollars collected.

Bruner says “Every $30,000 of additional money generated through this tax represents an additional one million dollars spent on overnight stays.”

From 2014 – 2015, the difference in tax collected represented an increase of $1.15 million in overnight stay dollars spent in one year alone.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier says, “I give our tourism board an ‘A’ for the outstanding work it has done working with the private sector, marketing our area and supporting events in Grays Harbor.”

The Grays Harbor Tourism Board contributes money to special events and special marketing campaigns throughout the county and markets those events regionally and out of state.