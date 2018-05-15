Razor Clam Bridge to reopen May 21

After 6 years of closure and work to replace the aged structure began last year, the Razor Clam Bridge in Ocean Shores is nearing completion.

According to Public Works Director Nick Bird, the original wooden Razor Clam Bridge has been closed since 2012 due to numerous structural deficiencies.

After grant applications were filed in 2012 and 2014, the project was selected for replacement using Federal Bridge Replacement funds with a total of $3,600,000 awarded to the City of Ocean Shores to replace the structure.

Bird says the “Project activities were initiated in June of 2017. With the opening of the bridge in May, demolition of the old structure and construction of the new structure was completed in less than one year, which also includes a four month shut down for inclement weather.”

The City of Ocean Shores says that a celebration and grand opening is scheduled at the project site on May 21, 2018 at noon.