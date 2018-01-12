Raymond & South Bend schools considering combining for new soccer team

South Bend and Raymond school districts are exploring the creating of a new team that would feature players from both schools and bring high school soccer to North Pacific County.

The schools would share only soccer, and would not combine other sports teams.

District superintendent Jon Tienhaara says that he and Raymond Superintendent Dr. Steve Holland, as well as athletic directors Tom Sanchez and Mike Tully, met in early January to discuss the idea.

Both districts will be considering the proposal at their January school board meetings.

“Should South Bend and Raymond combine, soccer programs would be created for both girls and boys. Students from both high schools would join to play on one Willapa Harbor team.”

The schools’ combined enrollments would require the new programs play at the “A” classification, which would include the local high schools of Montesano, Hoquiam, Elma, and others.

Girls soccer would begin play in the Fall of 2018, and boys soccer would begin play in the Spring of 2019.