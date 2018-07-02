Raymond roundabout construction begins July 9

Washington State Department of Transportation says that Rognlin’s Inc. will begin construction work on the US 101/SR 6 intersection improvements and drainage work project that will add a roundabout in this location starting Monday, July 9.

The project will replace a traffic light at the intersection near downtown Raymond with a roundabout on Highway 101.

“Due to its age and the corrosion from the salt in the air, the signal requires frequent maintenance, which takes extra time and money,” said WSDOT project engineer Colin Newell. “By removing the signal and installing a roundabout, we’re lowering the long-term operational and maintenance costs, and improving safety and traffic flow through the intersection.”

In addition to the roundabout, the project will also replace a drainage system between Heath and Duryea streets, which WDSOT says is failing, and will add new sidewalks to the west side of US 101 in the area.

Contractor crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, from 6am to 6pm. Travelers should expect daytime delays of up to 20 minutes through the work zone, with flaggers directing alternating, single-lane traffic.

Once crews remove the signal and begin construction of the roundabout, traffic will be routed through the work zone, around the clock.

This project is scheduled for completion this fall.

Travelers can get real-time traveler information from the WSDOT mobile app, by following the Southwest Region Twitter account or by visiting the Southwest Region travel advisory page.