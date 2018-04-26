Raymond roundabout coming this summer

Rognlin’s, Inc is set to begin construction on a roundabout and other improvements in Raymond and South Bend.

Following bids on the project, the WSDOT reports that Aberdeen based Rognlin’s was awarded the contract to install the first Pacific County roundabout.

Rognlin’s and all bidders came in above the job estimate of $2,523,621.50. Rognlin’s was the low bid, with $2,664,627. They underbid both Quigg Bros., Inc and Granite Construction Company.

Announced in 2016, the project was initially meant to include only a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 101 and State Route 6. Following all bids coming in higher than anticipated, the project was combined with drainage improvements in Raymond, along with paving and sidewalk work in South Bend.

According to the WSDOT, the existing traffic signal at the intersection of US 101 and SR 6 is “at the end of its useful life”.

“Due to its age and corrosion from the salt air, the signal system needs frequent maintenance. Instead of replacing the signal, the Washington State Department of Transportation will build a roundabout that will keep traffic moving safely through the intersection and reduce long-term maintenance needs.”

In addition to the roundabout, pavement will be resurfaced, ADA ramps will be installed along SR 6 in South Bend, and a repair of replacement of a collapsed culvert from Heath St to Duryea St in order to restore water flow and maintain the integrity of the highway.

Construction on the project is anticipated for this summer.

US 101, RAYMOND DRAINAGE AND SR 6 ROUNDABOUT

Contract Number: 9238

Engineer’s Estimate: $2,523,621.50

No. of Addenda: 2

Number of Bidders: 6/3

Award Status: Awarded 4/12/2018

PRELIMINARY BID TOTAL RESULTS

Apparent Low: Rognlin’s, Inc. – $2,664,627.00

Apparent 2nd: Quigg Bros., Inc. – $2,907,804.50

Apparent 3rd: Granite Construction Company – $2,979,937.40

VERIFIED BID TOTAL RESULTS

Low Bidder: Rognlin’s, Inc. – AWARDED

Bid Amount: $2,664,627.00

Bid Information:

Subcontractors Named Northeast Electric LLC

Description of work: electrical



2nd Bidder: Quigg Bros., Inc.

Bid Amount: $2,907,804.50

Bid Information:

Subcontractors Named Northeast Electric

Description of work: electrical work



3rd Bidder: Granite Construction Company

Bid Amount: $2,979,937.40

Bid Information: