Raymond area seeing road work on east and west side

Road work in and out of Raymond has begun and drivers should prepare for slowdowns as both State Routes 6 and 105 are getting new pavement.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that beginning this week, crews will work to repair damaged pavement and resurface 52 miles of State Routes 6 and 105 in Pacific County.

“Doing this work now will prevent additional cracking and rutting of these highways, which will extend the life of the roadway,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Colin Newell. “People who use these routes should plan their trips ahead and expect delays until the project is complete.”

Contractors will repair the damaged pavement before adding a new layer of chip seal on SR 6 between Pe Ell and Raymond, and on SR 105 between Raymond and Grayland Beach State Park.

The work is scheduled to run until the fall.

Speed has been reduced to 35 mph, and traffic will alternate through work zones during the day. WSDOT says that delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.